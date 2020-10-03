‘Covid-Organics’ capsules

Antananarivo: Madagascar’s President Andry Rajoelina on Friday launched a capsule version of a herbal drink he touts as a coronavirus treatment and cure.

“Covid-Organics” is derived from artemisia – a plant with proven anti-malarial properties -- and other indigenous herbs. The infusion’s effects have not been scientifically tested and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued several warnings against its use and distribution. “Today (Friday), we present to the entire world capsules containing extracts of artemisia and ravintsara, a local Malagasy plant, whose virtues are recognised globally,” Rajoelina announced at an inauguration ceremony hosted by local pharmaceutical company Pharmagalasy.