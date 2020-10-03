Journalist sets herself on fire

Moscow: The editor of a Russian independent news site died on Friday after setting herself on fire following a police raid in a probe targeting an opposition group, her website confirmed. The news site Koza.Press in the industrial city of Nizhny Novgorod reported that its editor-in-chief Irina Slavina had “set herself on fire in front of the police headquarters”. Investigators in the city later confirmed her death in a statement saying her body had been found with “signs of thermal burns”, while saying there was “no basis” to connect her death to police raids since she was only a witness in a probe.