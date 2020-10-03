Biden wishes Trump, Melania swift recovery

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Wilmington, United States: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday wished President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania a swift recovery from Covid-19. “Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery,” Biden said as America and the world digested the bombshell news overnight that Trump has contracted the coronavirus.