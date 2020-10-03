Brexit talks

close
Sat Oct 03, 2020
AFP
October 3, 2020

AFP
October 3, 2020

Brussels: Britain and the European Union on Friday said post-Brexit trade talks remained deadlocked on key areas, as London urged Brussels to give ground to avoid a damaging “no-deal” at the end of the year. Both sides have pinpointed a European summit on October 15 as the latest agreement could be reached for it to be ratified in time for it take effect at the end of December.

