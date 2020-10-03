Brexit talks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Brussels: Britain and the European Union on Friday said post-Brexit trade talks remained deadlocked on key areas, as London urged Brussels to give ground to avoid a damaging “no-deal” at the end of the year. Both sides have pinpointed a European summit on October 15 as the latest agreement could be reached for it to be ratified in time for it take effect at the end of December.