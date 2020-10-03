Reprisal fears: Indian gang-rape victim’s family get protection

A court in India has ordered police to protect the family of a woman allegedly gang-raped and killed by four high-caste men, as her brother said they feared reprisals over the accusations.

The 19-year-old woman was attacked in mid-September and died this week, sparking outrage and shining the spotlight again on sexual violence in India, particularly attacks against women of a lower caste. With her home village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh barricaded by hundreds of police, the victim’s brother on Thursday told Indian television they were frightened.

“We’re not safe in this village. They can do anything to us. We don’t trust the police or the administration. Our fears have increased now,” he said. “We’re on their radar more than ever before. They won’t let us live. We might have to leave the village. We don’t trust politicians.”

The state’s high court on Thursday ordered authorities to “ensure that no coercion, influence or pressure is exerted upon the family members of the deceased in any manner, by anyone.” It sharply criticised police for reportedly cremating the young woman in the middle of the night – against the family’s wishes and religious custom – after her body was brought back from the New Delhi hospital where she died from her injuries on Tuesday. “As it is, the deceased victim was treated with extreme brutality by the perpetrators of the crime, and what is alleged to have happened thereafter, if true, amounts to perpetuating the misery of the family and rubbing salt in their wounds,” the judges said.