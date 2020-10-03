Armenia must withdraw troops: Azerbaijan

MOSCOW: Azerbaijan said on Friday that Armenia must withdraw troops from the disputed Nagorny Karabakh region in order to end days of fighting, after France, Russia and the United States urged a ceasefire.

“If Armenia wants to see an end of this escalation of the situation, the ball is in the court of Armenia,” Hikmet Hajiyev, foreign affairs aide to the president of Azerbaijan, told reporters during an online press conference.

“Armenia must ends its occupation,” of Karabakh, he said. “Enough is enough.” Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces erupted on Sunday over a longstanding territorial dispute centering around Karabakh.

Nearly 200 people including civilians have been killed in the fighting despite growing international calls for a ceasefire. In a joint appeal on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Macron urged the two sides to return to negotiations aimed at resolving their longstanding territorial dispute.

Meanwhile, Armenia accused Azerbaijani forces of striking the main city in the disputed Nagorny Karabakh region on Friday as fighting raged for a sixth day.

Yerevan said it was ready to work with mediators for a ceasefire but Azerbaijan fired back that Armenia must first withdraw its troops. International calls for the two neighbours to halt fire and begin talks are intensifying as fears grow that the clashes could expand into a multi-front war sucking in regional powers Turkey and Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron has warned Nato member Turkey – which backs Azerbaijan – against the alleged deployment of militants from Syria to the Karabakh conflict. Baku and Yerevan have for decades been locked in a simmering conflict over the ethnic Armenian province that broke away from Azerbaijan in a bitterly fought war in the 1990s.

New fighting that erupted on Sunday has been the heaviest in decades and has claimed nearly 200 lives, including more than 30 civilians. Armenia said Azerbaijani forces on Friday struck Stepanakert, the main city in Karabakh, wounding “many” people and damaging civilian infrastructure.

Ambulance sirens were heard following loud explosions. The separatist government in Stepanakert said Azerbaijani forces had destroyed a bridge linking Armenia to Karabakh. Local residents said they were getting used to the shelling and fierce clashes nearby. “Life is okay,” Arkady, a 66-year-old resident, told AFP.

“We are Soviet people. Why should we be afraid? These drones are like toys to us.” He said he did not want the two sides to enter talks, describing negotiations with Azerbaijan as “nonsense” and insisting the enemy should be crushed. In Azerbaijan, too, some expressed little appetite for talks.

“We are not afraid. We do not have a lot of wounded,” Anvar Aliyev, a 55-year-old taxi driver, told AFP in the country’s Fizulinsky district. “We have to return to our lands.”