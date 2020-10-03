Lebanon virus

BEIRUT: Lebanon is to put 111 villages and towns nationwide on lockdown for a week after a series of record novel coronavirus daily infection rates, the interior ministry said on Friday. The move came after widespread objections to a nationwide lockdown in August, as the country faces its worst economic crisis in decades. From early on Sunday and for eight days in the villages listed, residents were to “remain at home”, and “wear a mask covering their mouth and nose if forced to go out”, the ministry said in a statement.