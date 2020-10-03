close
Sat Oct 03, 2020
AFP
October 3, 2020

Police arrest 16 in Catalan protests

World

AFP
October 3, 2020

BARCELONA: Police arrested 16 people who took part in overnight protests marking the anniversary of the illegal referendum on Catalan independence that triggered Spain’s worst political crisis in decades, a spokesman said on Friday. But compared with previous years, the demonstrations on the third anniversary of the October 1, 2017 referendum were sparse, with all mass gatherings banned under coronavirus restrictions.

