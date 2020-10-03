Turkey removes pro-Kurdish mayor

ANKARA: Turkey on Friday removed a pro-Kurdish party mayor after his arrest over deadly 2014 protests, replacing him with a state-appointed governor as part of a broader crackdown against the leftist group.

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) mayor of Kars city in eastern Turkey, Ayhan Bilgen, was taken into custody last Friday, when prosecutors issued 82 arrest warrants for people suspected of involvement in anti-government protests that left 37 dead. Of the 65 HDP mayors returned in March 2019 elections, 48 have now been replaced by unelected officials, with some detained on terror charges, which they all deny.