Colombia sees surge in mass killings: UN

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BOGOTA: Colombia has recorded at least 42 massacres since the start of 2020, the highest number since the 2016 signing of a peace agreement with the former FARC guerrillas, the United Nations said.
The UN, which is responsible for verifying application of the agreement, said Secretary General Antonio Guterres was concerned about the upsurge in mass killings in various regions of the South American country in recent months.