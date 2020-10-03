close
Sat Oct 03, 2020
AFP
October 3, 2020

Colombia sees surge in mass killings: UN

AFP
October 3, 2020

BOGOTA: Colombia has recorded at least 42 massacres since the start of 2020, the highest number since the 2016 signing of a peace agreement with the former FARC guerrillas, the United Nations said.

The UN, which is responsible for verifying application of the agreement, said Secretary General Antonio Guterres was concerned about the upsurge in mass killings in various regions of the South American country in recent months.

