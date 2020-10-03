close
Sat Oct 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
October 3, 2020

Anti-caging petition reaches 1.4m signatures

World

AFP
October 3, 2020

BRUSSELS: A petition against the caging of farm animals in Europe has reached almost 1.4 million signatures, requiring the European Commission to look into the issue, the EU said on Friday.

“End the Cage Age” campaigners, who include 1990s TV star Pamela Anderson, complain that hundreds of millions of farm animals in the EU are kept in cages for most of their lives. They have called on the European Commission to ban the caging of hens as well as implement a ban on separating sows from their piglets throughout the EU.

The petition is a European Citizens’ Initiative, a mechanism enabling residents to force the Commission to look into a matter once a million signatures have been collected from at least seven member states.

Latest News

More From World