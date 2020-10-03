Anti-caging petition reaches 1.4m signatures

BRUSSELS: A petition against the caging of farm animals in Europe has reached almost 1.4 million signatures, requiring the European Commission to look into the issue, the EU said on Friday.

“End the Cage Age” campaigners, who include 1990s TV star Pamela Anderson, complain that hundreds of millions of farm animals in the EU are kept in cages for most of their lives. They have called on the European Commission to ban the caging of hens as well as implement a ban on separating sows from their piglets throughout the EU.

The petition is a European Citizens’ Initiative, a mechanism enabling residents to force the Commission to look into a matter once a million signatures have been collected from at least seven member states.