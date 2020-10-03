Five-year-old girl missing since Sept 30

A five-year-old girl is yet to be found two days after she went missing in Quaidabad. Zainab’s father, Wahab, who is a resident of Muslimabad Colony, informed the police them about the disappearance of his daughter. He said his daughter had left home on September 30 to buy sweets from a nearby shop, and since then she had been missing. The family said that initially they themselves attempted to find the girl, but later they approached the police after they were unable to find her.

Four injured

Four people were wounded during a clash between two groups over what police called “a personal dispute” in Sector 5, New Karachi. Rescuers took the casualties — 22-year-old Nehal, his brother, Nawaz, 20, Khizar, 24, and Osama, 25 — to the Sindh Government Hospital. They were later moved to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.