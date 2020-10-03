close
Sat Oct 03, 2020
October 3, 2020

Three held for bid to extort Rs20m from school owner

Karachi

October 3, 2020

The Special Investigation Unit of the Karachi police on Friday claimed to have arrested three men for allegedly demanding extortion from the owner of a private school in Karachi.

Ajmal Shah, Zeeshan and Shahzad were arrested during a raid in Karimabad after they demanded Rs20 million from the owner of a group of private schools in Gulberg. Police said the suspects first dispatched an extortion chit to Asif Khan’s residence and then told him to deliver the extortion money in the Sea View area. They also sent a map of the location where the money had been delivered.

Police said Ajmal Shah had also been a security guard of the complainant’s son. The police have registered a case under an anti-terrorism clause at the Gulberg Police Station and are conducting further investigations.

