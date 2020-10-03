Governor Imran Ismail hands over Rs1 million cheque to Marwahâ€™s father

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Friday handed over a cheque of Rs1 million for financial assistance to the father of deceased Marwah, a minor girl who was recently killed after rape.

The governor said on the occasion that no amount of money could ever compensate the loss of a human life and the cheque was being given to mitigate the financial sufferings of the family.

He said the police had shown exemplary performance by arresting the accused. He added that everyone was saddened due to the tragedy of Marwahâ€™s death. The culprits behind all such tragedies would be caught and given exemplary punishment, the governor promised.

Ismail also met at the Governor House the victims of the recent fire tragedy in Hijrat Colony and handed them a cheque of Rs100,000 as financial compensation for their losses. He said the government would pay the rent of alternative accommodation to the victimâ€™s family till the repair of the building.