Five more die from COVID-19

Five more people have died from the novel coronavirus and another 316 have tested positive when 12,990 samples were tested in Sindh.

The provinceâ€™s death toll from the virus had reached 2,517, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily COVID-19 situation report on Friday.

So far, he said, 1,387,758 tests had been conducted which detected 10 per cent or 137,783 cases against which 95 per cent or 130,730 patients had recovered, including 220 who defeated the virus last night.

Shah said 4536 patients were currently were under treatment: 4,250 in home isolation, seven at isolation centres and 270 at hospitals. He said the condition of 200 patients was critical, including 37 who were on ventilators.

According to the CM, of the new 361 cases, 223 are from Karachi: 108 from District East, 56 from District South, 32 from District Central, 23 from Malir, seven from District West and six from Korangi. Hyderabad has reported nine cases, Badin eight, Dadu and Kambar five each, Jamshoro four, Larkana three, Ghotki, Matiari and Tando Mohammad Khan two each, Mirpur, Naushehroferoze, Sukkur, Tando Allahyar and Thatta one.