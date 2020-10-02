Scientists find coronavirus in beach water samples

NEW YORK: Scientists have found a 'detectable level' of the novel coronavirus for the first time in samples of beach water, foreign media reported. A team from the University of Minnesota Medical School has been collecting water every weekend from eight beaches along Lake Superior since the Fourth of July. Four of them - Brighton Beach, 42nd Avenue East Beach, Franklin Park Beach and Lief Erickson Park Beach - had trace amounts of SARS-CoV-2 in the water, over the weekends of September 11 and September 18.

While there is no evidence the virus can be transmitted through lake or beach water, it may contain clues about how the virus has spread throughout the community.

According to a statement from the University of Minnesota Medical School in Duluth, researchers found between 100 copies and 1,000 copies of the virus per litre.

This is about 10,000 times lower than levels found in wastewater, which is toilet water that travels through a drainage system to a treatment facility.

Dr Richard Melvin, an assistant professor at the Medical School in Duluth, told KARE 11 he believes swimmers are transferring the virus into the beach water.

He said people infected COVID-19 can shed the virus in their stool for up to one month after their symptoms disappear.