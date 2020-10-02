'Aqama probe': NAB summons PML-N leader Kh Asif, IMECO MD on 8th

LAHORE: NAB Lahore has summoned PML-N leader Kh Asif and M/s International and Mechanical and Electric Company’s Managing Director Elias Salloum on October 8 in ‘Aqama’ inquiry against the PML-N leader. Kh Asif in his previous hearings before the NAB had admitted that he was a UAE Aqama holder from 2004 to 2014 and remained an employee of International and Mechanical and Electric Company as legal adviser and received Rs136 million as income from the said employment.

The NAB has specifically asked IMECO to provide an explanation regarding the Aqama agreement. As the Aqama agreement submitted by Kh Asif employee was bound to work within UAE and there shall be one day rest in a week but in this case employee didn’t join office in violation of Aqama agreement but claimed receipt of salary of Rs 136 million. As per call up notice issued to Kh Asif issued by the NAB Lahore on September 29, Kh Asif has been asked to ensure the presence of IMECO’s Managing Director Elias Salloum before the NAB’s Combined Investigation Team on October 8.

The call up notice claims that in previous hearing before the NAB, Kh Asif had submitted a letter issued by the M/s IMECO showing their willingness to appear before any forum regarding Asif’s claim of employment. The notice has asked Kh Asif and IMECO to bring Aqama documents along with company’s registration documents with the UAE government, financial statements from 2014 to 2019.

The NAB has asked IMECO to provide an explanation regarding the Aqama agreement. The NAB has also asked IMECO managing director to provide attested copies of books of accounts showing payment of claimed remuneration to Kh Asif from 2004 to 2018.

It is pertinent to mention that NAB is holding multiple inquiries against Kh Asif including Kent View Housing Society Sialkot inquiry and inquiry related to alleged suspicious transactions under the head of import and export of rice.