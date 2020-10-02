Buzdar opens Rs30b Punjab Rozgar Scheme

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated Punjab Rozgar Scheme worth Rs30 billion here Thursday and announced that more than 1.6 million needy persons would get employment through this scheme.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister maintained the PTI-led government had started taking practical steps to fulfill the promise of employment provision and added that the scheme would make youths self-reliant and job-providers instead of job-seekers. Youths will be provided loans on a priority basis and owners of small and medium enterprises, as well as those economically suffering from corona, would be able to resume economic activities.

Giving the details, the chief minister announced that loans from Rs100,000 to Rs10 million would be given at minimal interest rates in collaboration with Punjab Small Industries Corporation and the Bank of Punjab. Men, women, differently-abled, and the transgender community of 20 to 50 years of age would benefit from this scheme, he said. Small loans will be provided for 339 subsectors of 23 assorted sectors, including 26 subsectors of the textile industry, to boost business, trade, and manufacturing in the province, he added. This facility will promote the cottage industry and people could expand their businesses by benefitting from this scheme.

The chief minister maintained that the loan process had been made easy and the interested youths could submit their applications through PSIC, Punjab Bank websites, or Punjab Rozgar App. The PTI is committed to making youths economically self-reliant.

The government is transforming skills as an investment as it is the biggest social asset to make youths prosperous, he said.

Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal lamented that the metro was erected in the previous tenure but the welfare of the poor was badly ignored as past rulers spent a whopping Rs250 billion on the orange line metro train but did not give a penny to the needy skilled workers. Had this money been spent on imparting skilled education to the poor children, the country would have been different today, he added. Common man’s welfare was not the agenda of the past government, he added. A project like the metro does not earn the poor the bread as such projects were started for kickbacks and political gimmickry. He asserted that practical steps had been taken to expedite the industrial process and the government was working for the betterment of the indigent strata. Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht termed the youth an asset and announced empowering them to strengthen the national economy. This scheme will be reviewed every month for improvement. He announced motivating banks to give loans to the housing sector and hoped that the scheme would prove a game-changer. PSIC MD stated that the target of giving loans to 68 thousand SMEs had been fixed. Ministers, parliamentarians and others attended the ceremony.