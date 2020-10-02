Forex fraudsters jailed, fined

LAHORE: An accountability court Thursday awarded 18 months jail term to one Brig (retd) Zaheerullah after proven guilty in a forex scam. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs5 million on the convict.

The court has awarded 7 days jail term to Taybba Rao wife of Zaheer and co-accused in the case along with imposition of a fine of Rs7.5 million. According to a press release issued by the NAB Lahore, the convict received Rs104 million from the public in the name of forex investment and later showed the company as defaulter. Moreover, in this case two other accused Rehan Iftikhar and Rao Ghulam Qadir are still at large.