Another woman gang-raped in Nankana

NANKANA SAHIB: The district police Thursday claimed to have arrested two accused in the Baseedpur gang-rape case.

A woman was allegedly gang-raped by six men in Mangtanwala police station area at Lahore-Jaranwala Road on Sept 24.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the regional police officer (RPO) Sheikhupura range.

According to police, different teams were formed for the arrest of the accused. On Thursday, police arrested two accused, identified as Akmal and Imran.

According to details, a resident of Lahore, Zakia Bibi, was on her way from Begum Kot to Jaranwala in a bus on Sept 24 when the vehicle broke down near Mangtanwala police station.

Zakia Bibi was waiting for another bus with other passengers when two car-riders – Akmal and Imran – came there and offered her a lift for Morkhunda town. They offered her some intoxicated juice on the way. She fell unconscious after taking it.

They allegedly took her to a dera [outhouse] at Baseedpur where other four persons were also present. They all allegedly raped her and then fled after throwing her naked in nearby fields.

Mangtanwala police had registered a case and started raids to arrest the accused. Earlier, police had arrested two locals — Imran Kharral and Bashir Kharral — for providing shelter to the accused. Punjab Minister Fayyazul Hasan Chohan said facts would be brought to light in the coming 48 hours and accused would be arrested soon.

APP adds: On the report of victim’s sister Musarrat Bibi, the police registered a case on Wednesday night and started investigation.