Protest against arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman goes on

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE/PESHAWAR/MULTAN: The journalists and workers of Geo and Jang Group while protesting against illegal and unjustified arrest of Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on Thursday maintained that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was demanding right of freedom of expression and freedom of media for the whole country as the constitution of Pakistan guarantees freedom of Press.

The countrywide protest of journalists and workers of Geo and Jang Group along with the Rawalpindi Islamabad Union of Journalists, legal fraternity, cross section of civil society and political workers continued on Thursday against the illegal and unjust arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for last 202 days.

At the protest camp outside the office of the Jang and The News in Rawalpindi, the protesters chanted slogans for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Addressing the protest camp in Rawalpindi, Chairman Joint Action Committee of workers of Geo and Jang Group Islamabad and President Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti said the journalists and workers of Geo and Jang Group were writing history for the just cause of the freedom of media through their historical struggle.

Resident Editor Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid said the movement for justice will continue till the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Secretary General RIUJ Asif Ali Bhatti said the arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman is clear violation of human rights. He said every worker of Geo and Jang Group stood with firm resolve with Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Chief reporter Jang Rawalpindi Rana Ghulam Qadir said that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was struggling for cause of freedom of media for the people of Pakistan who have right to have the freedom of expression and right to know.

He said the unity of workers of Geo and Jang Group foiled all the conspiracies against the Geo and Jang group and stood united for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who has now become symbol of the freedom of media in the country.

Among other who were present at the protest camp included Naseerul Haq, Amjad Abbassi, Munir Shah, Nusrat Malik, Kamal Shah, Rahat Munir, Khalid Mehmood, Azhar Sultan, Aslam Butt, and other workers of Jang and The News.

In Lahore, journalists, civil society members, office-bearers of media unions and Jang Workers Union continued protesting against the illegal arrest of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who was in custody for the last 202 days.

Staging demonstration outside the Jang Offices at the protest camp for 180th consecutive day, they criticised Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking U-turn on his tall claims of over 20 years to turn Pakistan into a Madina-like state, alleging that he used the slogan only to woo media support to come to power. But they said, actually Imran had been victimising Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for exposing the corruption and bad governance of the PTI regime. They lamented that editor-in-chief was detained despite no progress was made either in investigations into the corruption charges in a 34-year-old property exchange issue nor any formal case registered. The protesters termed it a blatant attack on media freedom and a conspiracy to close down country’s largest media group. They shouted slogans against the fascist government and condemned the anti-media tactics of the NAB.

They demanded the chief justice to take a suo motu notice against this gross injustice which was a direct attack on the freedom of expression and liberty of media. They demanded immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and threatened to launch anti-government movement across the country if he was not released.

Jang Workers Union Secretary General Malik Farooq Awan, Pakistan Times News Editor Zaheer Anjum, Human Rights worker from AJK Humayun Zaman Mirza, civil society leader Abdullah Malik, Geo worker from London Naseer Ahmad, senior journalists Muhammad Shafiq, Awais Qarni, Ayesha Akram, Aziz Sheikh, Munawwar Hussain, Shahid Aziz, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Ali, Akmal Bhatti, Afzal Abbas, Mushtaq and Zahid Mehmood were prominent among the protesters.

Zaheer Anjum termed the PTI government as the worst kind of fascist and authoritarian regime bent upon gagging the voice of media to prevent exposure of its own corruption and bad governance. He warned other owners of the media houses were the next target after Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. He said choking the entire media would become an easy target for the PTI government and establishment when the top-ranking media house would either be closed down or badly reduced to size. He said media houses owners must realise that unless they empower their workers and professional journalists their own strength would be seriously curtailed, and they would become an easy prey for the establishment and ruling elite.

Humayum Mirza said media cannot work for the truth without freedom, as it played the role of watchdog for the society and country. He noted that such victimisations were forced by dictators like Gen Ayub Khan, Gen Zia and Gen Pervez Musharraf, in the past, and now media workers were being victimised by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was selected by the establishment to curb media. He said the whole world knew the truth that Imran was selected in sham elections and was now proving that he was not the representative of the masses. Abdullah Malik said victimisation of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman must come to an end and he should be released as his arrest was a symbolic move to usurp media freedom. Already the results desired by rulers were coming out and the arrest was leading towards the crumbling of other media houses and closure of noted news channels and retrenchment of workers in others recently. He said the government instead of providing relief to the people from economic crunch, was busy in curbing the voice of media and victimising the media owners. He said Jang Group always reported the truth. Malik Farooq Awan said the editor-in-chief is symbol of freedom of expression and this struggle is not only for his release but also for the freedom of media in future.

In Peshawar, the journalists sought the release of the Jang/Geo Group Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman as they continued the protest against his arrest.

The protesters gathered outside the offices of Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV and registered anger at the victimisation of the head of the largest media group of the country. With banners and placards in their hands, they chanted slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for victimising Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and his media group.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Nasreen Jabeen, Nisar Mahmood, Sabz Ali Shah, Ihtesham Toru, Qaiser Khan, Amjad Safi, Sardar Imdad Ali Qazalbash, Raham Dil and others. The protesters flayed the PTI government for arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on false charges and thus pressuring the Jang Group.

They deplored that Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman remained behind bars for the last 204 days and had been denied bail. The speakers said the PTI government was pursuing anti-media policy, adding Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman had been held to bully other independent media groups as well. They were critical of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for targeting the opposition political leaders and free media. The speakers said the NAB was not acting against those ruling party members who were allegedly involved in tainted practices. They questioned the lack of action over the wheat flour, sugar crises, Malam Jabba land, Billion Tree Tsunami and Bus Rapid Transit scandals. The protesters appealed to the apex court to take notice of the case and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

In Multan, civil society activists, lawyers and journalists protested illegal detention of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and demanded his immediate release.

They staged a demonstration on Nusrat Road and raised slogans for his release. They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans for the release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

Senior lawyers Hafiz Muhammad Naveed, Akhtar Chaudhry, Chaudhry Bashir Ahmed Ansari, Mushtaq Haider Tipu, Chaudhry Saud Younis, Malik Javed Akhtar Nazar, Ehtshamul Haq and Rao Ahmed Naveed participated in the protest.

They condemned illegal detention of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman. They said by arresting Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman the government tried to stifle the media and it is an attack on free press and democracy in Pakistan. They said it is a conspiracy to dismantle the country’s largest media group for exposing failures of the policies of the rulers. Lawyers said the government is hatching a conspiracy to stop widely circulated newspapers of Jang and The News.

They demanded immediate release of Editor-in-Chief of Geo and Jang Group Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.