DG rubbishes NAB-Niazi ‘nexus’ charge

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Director General Shahzad Saleem on Thursday said Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif had no problem in the bureau’s custody as he had been permitted to have home cooked food in addition to medicines.

He said Shahbaz Sharif was in ‘comfort’ and reading books on a mattress he brought from home.

The NAB Lahore DG was responding to media queries at the Lahore High Court where he had come to attend proceedings of a case. He denied an allegation of the opposition parties that there was a nexus betweenPrime Minister Imran Khan and the NAB. He said the NAB took action strictly on merit and in light of evidence. He said it was not the bureau’s fault if evidence of corruption against the members of the opposition parties was more than government members. Asked as if there was no evidence of corruption against any member of the government, he said as far as the NAB Lahore was concerned he had no such knowledge.