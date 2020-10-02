Burewala AC suspended over thrashing of school guard by his security

BUREWALA: While the Burewala assistant commissioner (AC) got registered a case against a school guard over his alleged misbehaviour with him during his visit to the school for an inspection, the Punjab chief secretary later suspended him when a video went viral, showing the security guards of the AC thrashing the the school guard. The Model Town police had booked a guard of a private school when he allegedly misbehaved with the Burewala AC at the time of his entry to the school premises for inspection.

According to police, guard Muhammad Yousaf misbehaved with AC Rana Aurangzeb when he tried to enter the school located in C-Block to inspect implementation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Later, a local court granted bail to the guard. Aurangzeb, however, said he did not enter classrooms with armed guards, adding that the school's guard had stopped him from entering the premises, though he had introduced himself.

The AC said he was again questioned when he was leaving the school. The school administration said the guard had tried to check the body temperature of the AC. Later, AC Rana Aurangzeb was suspended on Thursday after a video emerged of his guards thrashing a the security guard.

The news was tweeted by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill. Thanking the Punjab chief secretary for taking prompt action, Gill said that under PM Imran Khan's government, action would be taken against those who treat the people of lower cadre unjustly.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage showed Aurangzeb arriving at the school gate with armed guards. The school's security guard, in the video, can be seen stopping and talking to him after which the guards accompanying the assistant commissioner shove the security guard and thrash him.

Aurangzeb filed an FIR against the security guard in which he said that the man had misbehaved with him and interfered in the performance of his duties as a public servant. Earlier, officials of Private School Association demanded immediate withdrawal of the case against the guard.

Talking to reporters, Malik Raza Awan, Rana Ziaullah, Saud Mukhtar, Mohsin Raza, Noman Tariq and other school owners expressed their concerns regarding the attitude of the district administration.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (R) Waqas Rashid had tasked Additional Deputy Commissioner General Khalid Mehmood Gillani and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Education Hafiz Muhammad Qasim to probe the issue and submit a report in 24 hours.

