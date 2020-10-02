100 Pakistanis stranded in India return home

LAHORE: Another 100 Pakistanis stranded in various states of India due to coronavirus lockdowns have returned home through the Wagah border.

The citizens have returned home from India through the efforts of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, after it wrote a letter to the Government of India asking for their return, local media reported.

At the Wagah border, Indian authorities handed over the stranded citizens to Pakistani authorities and they will now undergo a medical check-up and be quarantined if needed. The rest will be allowed to go home only if they are completely healthy.

So far, about 300 stranded Pakistanis have returned home. About two weeks ago, Pakistani authorities allowed students from Occupied Kashmir studying in Pakistan to travel to India via the Wagah border.