Forecasters say Biden has 78pc chances of win

WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is a strong favorite to be elected, according to professional forecasters.
They raised his probability of victory by 3 percentage points a day after a wild debate in which President Trump repeatedly interrupted Biden and moderator Chris Wallace, while the former vice president called Trump a clown, a liar, and a racist, foreign media reported on Thursday.
Good Judgment Inc. says the median estimate of its team of forecasters as of Sept 30 was that Biden had a 78% chance of victory, up from 75% on Sept 29 and the highest figure since Aug 18.
In February, the unchosen Democratic presidential candidate was given less than a 40pc chance of victory. Since then the forecasters have steadily upped their estimates of victory for the Democrat, who we now know is Biden.
His chances peaked at 82% in late July. There’s been little change since. Good Judgment is a company that maintains a global network of forecasters to make predictions based on publicly available evidence.