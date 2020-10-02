Pak Army kills three Indian soldiers

ISLAMABAD: Pak Army killed three Indian soldiers while giving a befitting reply to unprovoked Indian troops’ shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, the Indian Army deliberately targeted the civilian population along the LoC and Working Boundary. A 65-year-old woman in Kathar Village got injured in the Indian Army’s unprovoked firing using automatics and heavy mortars in Jandrot Sector along the LoC.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army spokesman Rajesh Kalia admitted that two Indian soldiers killed and four wounded in Pakistan Army’s firing in the Nowgam sector early on Thursday. Another Indian soldier was killed in overnight firing in the Poonch sector, he added.

A senior Indian diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Thursday to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations bythe Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) on Wednesday (September 30), resulting in serious injuries to one innocent civilian.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Jandrot Sector of the LoC, 65-year-old Kalsum Begum, wife of Mandi Khan, resident of Kathar village, sustained serious injuries, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry said in a statement.

He said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) had been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.