Buzdar opens Rs30b Punjab Rozgar Scheme

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated Punjab Rozgar Scheme worth Rs30 billion here Thursday and announced that more than 1.6 million needy persons would get employment through this scheme. Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister maintained the PTI-led government had started taking practical steps to fulfill the promise of employment provision and added that the scheme would make youths self-reliant and job-providers instead of job-seekers. Youths will be provided loans on a priority basis and owners of small and medium enterprises, as well as those economically suffering from corona, would be able to resume economic activities.

Giving the details, the chief minister announced that loans from Rs100,000 to Rs10 million would be given at minimal interest rates in collaboration with Punjab Small Industries Corporation and the Bank of Punjab. Men, women, differently-abled, and the transgender community of 20 to 50 years of age would benefit from this scheme, he said. Small loans will be provided for 339 subsectors of 23 assorted sectors, including 26 subsectors of the textile industry, to boost business, trade, and manufacturing in the province, he added. This facility will promote the cottage industry and people could expand their businesses by benefitting from this scheme.

The chief minister maintained that the loan process had been made easy and the interested youths could submit their applications through PSIC, Punjab Bank websites, or Punjab Rozgar App. The PTI is committed to making youths economically self-reliant.

The government is transforming skills as an investment as it is the biggest social asset to make youths prosperous, he said.