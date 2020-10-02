Irsa anticipates 10pc less water availability for Rabi season

ISLAMABAD: The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday anticipated that Rabi season (winter crops) would face irrigation water shortage of 10 percent for sowing of major crops including wheat, tobacco, barley, mustard, gram, lentil, potatoes, onions and tomatoes.

In Pakistan, Rabi season starts on October 1 and ends on March 31. The IRSA advisory committee that met here with Engr. Syed Zahid Abbas, Chairman/Member IRSA in chair approved the approved anticipated water availability criteria for the season. It anticipated that the Basin-wide shortage at 10 percent which was less than previous Rabi 2019-20’s forecasted shortage of 15pc and actual shortage of 20pc.

It was agreed by the participants that the likely projected shortages were manageable and hopefully the cropping targets for Rabi 2020-21 would be achieved be applying efficient and best water management practices. Balochistan and KP are exempted from water shortages.

The committee also approved additional allocation of 0.149MAF for Kachhi Canal of Balochistan. However, carry-over storage of 0.5 MAF for Early Kharif 2021 was linked with mid-season-review of the anticipated Rabi Criteria 2020-21 and in case of better inflows carry-over storage provision would be revisited.

It also reviewed the Kharif 2020 (April-Sept) system operation and observed that the actual Rim-Station inflows of 97.80 MAF remained 10pc less than forecasted volume of 108.24MAF. Despite reduction in inflows, the committee expressed satisfaction that the actual provincial withdrawals remained at 65.106 million acre feet (MAF) and provinces got indented supplies.

The actual system losses were 12.374MAF as compared to anticipation of 17.633MAF and downstream Kotri releases remained 14.698MAF. The committee appreciated the efforts of chief engineer Chashma Barrage regarding the flushing of sediments from the reservoir carried out in last Ten-daily of August, 2020. It was expected that this flushing operation would reclaim considerable lost storage volume.

The committee also valued the facilitation of IRSA and the role of Flood Mitigation Committee (FMC) of Mangla Reservoir in mitigating of flood peaks in late August 2020, successfully.

IRSA Advisory Committee discussed the recommendations of IRSA Technical Committee Meeting held on 25.09.2020 and approved likely Anticipated Water Availability of 23.444 MAF at rim stations for Rabi 2020-21.

Based on the Rim station inflows plus storage release of 12.054MAF minus the expected system losses of 2.487MAF and minor involuntary escapage downstream Kotri of 0.044MAF, the approved likely availability at respective provincial canal heads will be 32.968MAF with Punjab have 17.813MAF, Sindh 13.433MAF, KP (CRBC) 0.701MAF and Balochistan 1.022MAF.

Water availability at canal heads of 32.968 MAF was 13pc higher than last year’s availability of 29.20 MAF and 9 pc higher than 10-year’s average of 30.22 MAF.

The committee was apprised that Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) - within the umbrella of Australian Aid and under supervision of IRSA, MoWR, Wapda and focal persons of the provinces - had prepared a software named as Water Apportionment (WAA) Tool, which forecasted rim-station inflows and performed system operation by running the reservoirs on set rules, routing the flows in the river network with accompanying losses/gains, allocating shares to the provinces on different sharing options and releasing excess water downstream Kotri, if available. The committee was informed that calculations of the tool for Anticipated Criteria Rabi 2020-21 matched exactly with the assessments of IRSA and that the shortage predicted by the tool was also 10 pc.