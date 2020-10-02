Illegal buildings demolished

LAHORE: LDA continued its operation against illegal constructions and on Thursday it demolished three buildings and sealed two on Canal Road. The operation started on the direction of LDA Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar. The staff of Town Planning Wing Zone One conducted an operation against illegal constructions on Canal Road and demolished three buildings and sealed two heads. Supreme Pharmacy opposite Taj Bagh Society was sealed. Illegal shutters of a building near Harbanspura were demolished. Pillars and shutters were demolished near Nawabpura. Illegal foundations of the building in Lahore Medical Housing Society were demolished. An illegal commercial building in Rizwan Garden was sealed.