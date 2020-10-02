close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
October 2, 2020

NAB arrests Amin Fahim’s son in corruption case

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested Makhdoom Jaliluz Zaman, the son of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) deceased leader Makhdoom Amin Fahim, in corruption case.He was taken into custody by NAB Sindh from his house in Karachi. Sources said Makhdoom Jaliluz Zaman is accused of embezzlement of funds while being Taluka Nazim of Hala. He was summoned by the anti-graft body in August but he did not show up. Earlier, the NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal had said that all mega corruption cases would be brought to their logical end. Presiding over a high-level meeting in Islamabad, the NAB chairman reviewed the overall performance of the anti-graft watchdog.

