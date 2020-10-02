IG orders improved traffic management

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said the chief traffic officer and other senior officers themselves should go to the field to inspect the traffic control plan.

This was stated by the IG while chairing a meeting at Central Police Office on Thursday. He said the traffic wardens who stood on the sides of roads or showed irresponsibility during duty should be warned. He said the duty and patrolling of Dolphin and PRU teams should be further improved to maintain smooth flow of traffic as well as prevent street crime. A crackdown on the youths involved in wheelie should be ensured by taking surety bonds from their parents, the IG said.

He directed the CCPO Lahore to expedite the crackdown on the beggar mafia on roads. He said an operation against the drug addicts on the City roads and in other areas should be started.

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan briefed the IG that Health Department was providing a 100-bed ward for the rehabilitation of drug addicts. Drug addicts will be kept there for treatment, he added.

The IG instructed the DIG Operations that the drug addicts should not be allowed to leave the treatment facility until doctors or other staff discharged them after recovery. He said police action should be taken against the eunuchs and prostitutes involved in various crimes on roads.