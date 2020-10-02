close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2020

MNA calls on Pervaiz

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2020

LAHORE: MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq along with his brother Sheikh Shakir Shafiq and Lal Haveli's political dignitaries and notables called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Thursday. The political situation and issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

