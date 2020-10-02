MNA calls on Pervaiz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafiq along with his brother Sheikh Shakir Shafiq and Lal Haveli's political dignitaries and notables called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here on Thursday. The political situation and issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.