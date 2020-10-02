PML-N made NAB ineffective to protect corruption: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban DevelopmentMehmood-ur-Rasheed has said that the N-League had made NAB ineffective in its tenure just to protect the corruption of PML-N and PPP.

He said the opposition had started hue and cry and was trying to politicise the process of accountability because now NAB has started working independently and bringing their corruption of billions in the limelight. He said the opposition had started hatching conspiracies for making national institutions controversial. Opposition is not even hesitating for making compromise on national security but their nefarious designs will be foiled, he added.

He said the nation had given a mandate to PM Imran Khan for eradication of corruption. Those who looted billions from national exchequer do not deserve any leniency and the government will bring such symbols of corruption to justice, he said adding that there was a disturbance in the opposition camp as they were fully aware that they would have to give answers of their corruption and embezzlement.