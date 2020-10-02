Khalilzad in Doha to propel stalled Afghan peace talks

DOHA: The US negotiator on Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, was in Doha Thursday for shuttle diplomacy between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators, who are believed to be nearing a compromise on a key sticking point.

Discussions that began in the Qatari capital in mid-September, aimed at ending Afghanistan´s 19-year conflict, have stalled over disagreements on how to frame a code of conduct that will guide the broader talks. The veteran US diplomat is to meet with both teams "to hear updates on their efforts to negotiate a settlement", the US State Department said in a statement before Khalilzad´s arrival late Wednesday.