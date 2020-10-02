Protests in Badin against Sindh govt

SUKKUR: The villagers of Talhar, Tando Bagho, Golarchi and Badin held protests against the failure of the provincial government to drain water from 20 Union Councils of rain-hit Badin that continues to surround their houses, farms, schools and hospitals. While Badin also suffered from the heavy rains, most damages were caused by breaches in the Sim Nullahs of the LBOD, which holds daily life at bay with the spread of disease and infections. The protesters said despite over two months, as many as 1,500 houses of UC Dodo Soomro, UC Malkani Lawari, UC Seerani remain flooded. "Two to three feet water is standing in the schools," they said. "The standing water has destroyed tomato, rice, red chillies and other seasonal crops as well as fodder,” they said. They apprehended that if the water was not quickly drained, their Kutcha houses may fall down. They said they are spending lives on the embankments of the canal without any shelter, exposed to vagaries of weather. The protesters complained that all the roads connecting these villages with others also remain underwater but both Sindh and the federal government have ignored their misery. No relief material was distributed to their camps nor fodder for cattle and doctors arranged for the sick. The appealed to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PM Imran Khan to ensure them relief and rehabilitation to them.