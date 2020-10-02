Bhittai’s Urs being observed with simplicity

SUKKUR: The Sindh government has cancelled all the events of the 277th Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai being held today (Friday) owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Sindh government said that the Urs celebration would be conducted with simplicity and only a limited number of people will attend the ceremony. As many as 200 policemen will be deployed at the exit and entrances of the shrine to prevent the devotees from entering the tomb. A small scale Latif Award ceremony would be held on October 4, at the Excellence Hall Bhit Shah, where awards would be distributed. Meanwhile, the Sindh government has announced a holiday throughout the province on the occasion of the Urs.