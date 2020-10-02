close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2020

Two sentenced to life in prison, fined in murder case

Our Correspondent
October 2, 2020

SWABI: A model court judge, Mohammad Zeb, on Thursday sentenced two people to life in prison and also fined them Rs0.3 million each. Aqil Mohammad advocate, who represented the victim party, told media persons that Ajoon Khan, a resident of Yar Hussain area, had registered an FIR in Yar Hussain Police Station on October 27, 2017 against Fayaz Khan and Yasir Khan, accusing them of having killed his son Ehthisham Khan. The accused had been arrested by the police soon after the registration of the case, he said.

