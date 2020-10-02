Pesco's lineman electrocuted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARIPUR: A lineman of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) was electrocuted during work in Mankraey village, sources said on Thursday. The sources quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Pesco's lineman Mehmood Akhtar was fixing the fault of the electricity transformer in Mankraey village when he suffered severe electric shock and died on the spot.