PTI to organise woman activists in Torghar, Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has decided to organise its women wings in Torghar, Battagram, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts. The PTI would be the first party to organise the female political activists in these districts.

“Though the female divisional body in Hazara opposed the decision of extending women wings to these five districts, we sought the support of male office-bearers to motivate women in their respective areas,” Asmat Kakakhel, the member of the central political training committee of the PTI, told reporters here on Thursday.