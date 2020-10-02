NA speaker hails new visa policy for Afghanistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has welcomed the decision of the federal cabinet for according approval to the new visa policy for Afghanistan. “This decision came at a time when the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah is in Pakistan,” he said while commenting on the approval of Visa Policy for Afghanistan. The federal Cabinet has approved the new visa policy for Afghanistan on Tuesday.