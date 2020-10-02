close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AY
Asim Yasin
October 2, 2020

NA speaker hails new visa policy for Afghanistan

National

AY
Asim Yasin
October 2, 2020

ISLAMABAD: NA Speaker Asad Qaiser has welcomed the decision of the federal cabinet for according approval to the new visa policy for Afghanistan. “This decision came at a time when the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan Dr Abdullah Abdullah is in Pakistan,” he said while commenting on the approval of Visa Policy for Afghanistan. The federal Cabinet has approved the new visa policy for Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Latest News

More From Pakistan