Ramzan Sugar Mills case adjourned till 20th

LAHORE: An accountability court Thursday adjourned the hearing of Ramzan Sugar Mills case against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and his sons Hamza Shahbaz and Suleman Shahbaz till October 20.

The jail authorities didn’t produce Hamza before the court as he was tested COVID-19 positive and yet his PCR has to be done. Moreover, Shahbaz didn’t appear before the court as he had been granted permanent exemption from personal appearance before the court in this case.

In August, the court had framed charges against Shahbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in this case. In the reference, NAB blamed Hamza Shahbaz; the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills, for getting constructed a drain, facilitating his mill with the public money in Chiniot. The then chief minister Shahbaz Sharif allegedly approved Rs210 million for the drain construction.