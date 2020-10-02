Singer Billie Eilish teases: No Time To Die music video

Billie Eilish has teased the music video for James Bond title track No Time To Die ahead of its long-awaited release. The song arrived in February ahead of the film’s expected April release date.

However, No Time To Die became one of the first major Hollywood productions to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The film, Daniel Craig’s 007 swansong, is now set to arrive in November.

Pop sensation Eilish, 18, has revealed the music video will be released at 5pm UK time on Thursday and tweeted a still from the clip. The black-and-white picture shows Eilish with her eyes closed while leaning into a microphone.

Eilish, who swept the big four prizes at the Grammy Awards in January, is the youngest artist to ever record a James Bond title track. No Time To Die, which also stars Rami Malek as villain Safin and Ana de Armas as CIA agent Paloma, will deliver a satisfying ending for Craig’s Bond, according to producer Barbara Broccoli.

Speaking on the first episode of the official James Bond podcast, she said: “It’s a culmination of everything that his portrayal of the character has been through and it ties up all the storylines. It’s a pretty epic film, I have to say.” No Time To Die is set to be released in UK cinemas on November 12.