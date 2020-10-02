Single national curriculum discussed

Islamabad: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa education minister Shahram Khan Tarakai called on Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood in his office here.

Both ministers exchanged views on range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, especially the single national curriculum and learning poverty.

Shafqat Mahmood said the single national curriculum developed in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan meant to end the class distinction in education system and bridge the gaps of the existing education system.

"The single national curriculum not only meets the international standards but also ensures that no hate material from any aspect which may hurt the feelings of any section of any religion is its part," he said.

While exchanging views on the medium of instruction and textbooks, the federal minister highlighted the research-based evidence, opinions and observations of educationists and language experts, given in two national conferences on language, held in Islamabad.

Aspirations and concerns of different stakeholders including parents, English medium schools, and administrators also came under discussion.

Both ministers also exchanged views on high rate of learning poverty in Pakistan and agreed to introduce same SLOs and learning outcomes across the country.