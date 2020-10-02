40 officials trained on HR reporting

Islamabad :: Over 40 government officials received a two-day training on ‘Pakistan’s International Human Rights Reporting Obligations’ organised by Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) and the European Union funded ‘Promotion of Human Rights in Pakistan (Huqooq-e-Pakistan)’ Project.

The training was aimed at enhancing the technical and operational capacities of the officials of MoHR, National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW), National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR), Commission on the Rights of the Child in reporting and implementation of international human rights commitments of Pakistan.

The well-designed technical sessions included “Understanding the International Human Rights Treaty Body Reporting System and Pakistan’s Treaty Body Reporting Obligations,” “ Introduction to EU GSP+ Scheme,” “Introduction to UNHRC and the Universal Periodic Review (UPR),” “State Reporting to UPR and its National Implementation,” and “Pakistan and the Special Procedures of the UNHCR”.

The training modules and manual were designed by Huqooq-e-Pakistan but delivered by a range of local and international experts from the United Nations Development Programme, the Group Development Pakistan, Research Society of International Law led by Master trainers from the Huqooq-e-Pakistan Project.