Teachers’ training

Islamabad : The Federal Directorate of Education and Pivotal Education Group & Teamup signed a letter of understanding at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training during a special ceremony here.

The ceremony was observed by parliamentary secretary for federal education and professional training Wajija Akram, education secretary Farah Hamid Khan, additional secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, Pivotal Education Group CEO Nayyar Mahmood Khan and Managing Director Pervez Abbasi.

The LoU is aimed at transforming the educational landscape in FDE-run schools and collages in Islamabad through the building of capacity of teachers and school leaders in a dedicated, state-of-the-art facility based on the design of the National Incubation Centre, H-9.

The implementation of a professional learning calendar will be followed by hands-on and rigorous support back in schools and classrooms, by international trained education consultants.

It will also define the scope for creating a world class learning facility for students to include but not limited to a STEAM learning space and a nature zone.

A capacity building plan will be prepared in accordance with FDE policies and best international practices and certificates for completion of professional learning will be awarded with joint signatures of FDE and Pivotal & Teamup.