Road infrastructure to boost socio-economic conditions

Islamabad : Member Planning, National Highways Authority (NHA), Muhammad Naveed Iqbal Wahla Thursday held an e-kutcheri at his office and responded to queries, complaints, and objections raised by the callers across the country.

The citizens shared problems in their areas regarding dilapidated conditions of roads in a live talk with Naveed Wahla.

Responding to different queries, he said, maintenance units of NHA have started working for repair and maintenance of roads affected by the previous spell of heavy rains.

Speaking about rate of No Objection Certificate (NOC) fee of NHA Right of Way (ROW) he said, income received for NOC’s and Toll Plazas was used for maintenance of road network and the authority was endeavoring to enhance its fund generating resources.

In order to ensure quality construction of roads, consultants were appointed.

Documentary work was being completed for undertaking Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway, he added.

Maintenance of Potholes on road near Kohinoor Mills Rawalpindi would be started soon. He informed that advertisement has been published for appointment of consultant on Multan-Muzaffargarh Road. He said Balkasar-Mianwali road has recently been handed over to NHA, while steps were being taken to improve Quetta-Karachi National Highway.