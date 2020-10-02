Anti-dengue campaign

Rawalpindi : The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) executed a grand cleanliness operation under the ‘Clean and Green Pakistan & Anti Dengue Awareness Campaign.’

RWMC Managing Director Awais Manzoor Tarrar said that under the operation manual and mechanical sweeping, mechanical washing and drain desilting would be done on daily basis, adding that 1833 sanitary workers would collect waste and would clean 63 union councils of Rawalpindi on daily routine.

Under the campaign, Awais said, the communication teams were visiting door to door for dissemination of cleanliness message and to educate the localities regarding sanitation and precautionary measures to tackle dengue fever.

In this regard, the RWMC and Albayrak installed an awareness camp at Ratta Amral UC-01 to teach the localities, shopkeepers and grocery vendors about the precautionary measures against dengue fever and to nullify the breeding of dengue larvae.