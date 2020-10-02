Social distancing norms, SOPs ignored in bazaars

Rawalpindi : The crowded markets and bazaars in the busiest and most popular shopping areas are now found with zero social distancing and not following standard operating procedures (SOPs) introduced by the government.

The survey conducted by this correspondent showed that both the shopkeepers and visitors are not following SOPs and official instructions to wear face masks and observe social distancing are being blatantly ignored almost everywhere in commercial areas of the city.

Among hundreds of visitors who were roaming around in Banni area only one person was seen to be wearing face mask. The situation was similar in other areas like Raja Bazaar, Fawara Chowk, Saddar Market and Commercial Market.