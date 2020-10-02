Allied Schools webinar

Allied Schools organised a webinar titled "SNC-Single National Curriculum: A Way Forward" to talk about the vital role of Single National Curriculum in our education system. Curriculum experts, who were invited to the webinar as speakers, were: Dr. Shahid Mahmood-Project Director Allied Schools, Misbah Rahman- Head Academics, Umbreen Niaz- Head Primary, Sajida Touseef- Principal, Pak Campus, Allied Schools and Iqra Rasheed-textbook author. The speakers of the webinar discussed refinements in educational outcomes and assessment patterns which have been brought through the development of SNC in order to create cohesion and progression in different educational tiers. The discussion was moderated by Maryam Chaudhary- a skilled communicator. Over 700 principals of Allied Schools also attended the webinar as online audience.***