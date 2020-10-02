close
Fri Oct 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2020

Deputy secretaries, section officers repatriated

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 2, 2020

LAHORE:Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab Irum Bukhari on Thursday repatriated a number of deputy secretaries and section officers, whose services were attached temporarily in the department, to their respective places of posting.

Sources said Irum Bukhari who recently joined the HED Punjab as Secretary repatriated the services of around five Deputy Secretaries and over a dozen Section Officers with immediate effect and announced filling the posts through applications.

Meanwhile, the department has also started inviting applications from the aspiring applicants for the posts of section officers.

